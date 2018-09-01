Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 20,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $72.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2018, ROIC owned 92 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

