Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,707 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Amedisys worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $474,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,457,201 shares of company stock valued at $181,841,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.62 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

