Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,616 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,283 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

