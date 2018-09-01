Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 3,543 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,541,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,154,000 after acquiring an additional 548,399 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,523,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,399,000 after acquiring an additional 256,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,250,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,268,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 177,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total value of $420,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $175.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52 week low of $152.47 and a 52 week high of $212.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$162.10” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.12.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing engineered solutions for mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.