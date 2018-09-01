Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.68.

RIGL stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 114,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $299,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldon C. Mayer III purchased 100,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,537,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,392,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,498 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,235,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

