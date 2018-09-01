Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Receives GBX 4,262 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,262 ($54.98).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.31) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($64.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.63) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,300 ($55.47) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

RIO traded down GBX 28.50 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,659 ($47.20). The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,882.50 ($37.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,226.56 ($54.52).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a GBX 96.82 ($1.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,078 ($52.61), for a total value of £285.46 ($368.24).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

