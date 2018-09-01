Rise Market Cap Hits $4.61 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Rise has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $3,093.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00090241 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012934 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 128,424,008 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, YoBit, RightBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.