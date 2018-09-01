Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $506,297.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $431,270.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares in the company, valued at $169,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $879,055. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 75.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 175,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

