Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 29,759 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,163,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,517,000 after purchasing an additional 97,091 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 131,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 110,569 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ameren by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ameren by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 898,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AEE opened at $63.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.27. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $51.89 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Steinke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $196,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

