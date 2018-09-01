Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 30,160 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 151.0% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 53,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,199,000 after acquiring an additional 81,896 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 762,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.77.

Shares of STLD opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $180,648.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,471,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

