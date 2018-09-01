Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 40,700 Shares of Extended Stay America (STAY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,648,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,026 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,054,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,416,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,924,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,578,000 after purchasing an additional 206,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 770,822 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAY stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Brian T. Nicholson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $211,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,049.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

