Rogers Co. (ROG) SVP Christopher Shadday Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Christopher Shadday sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $209,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rogers stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,424. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROG. ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

