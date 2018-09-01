Roth Capital Boosts NV5 Global (NVEE) Price Target to $97.00

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.45 million. equities analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $15,049,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,056,687.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NV5 Global by 2,003.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

