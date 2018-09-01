Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hiscox (HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,725

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,575 ($20.32) to GBX 1,725 ($22.25) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.06) price target (up previously from GBX 910 ($11.74)) on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, June 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,450 ($18.70) to GBX 1,500 ($19.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,445 ($18.64) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,451.60 ($18.73).

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,685 ($21.74) on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,526 ($19.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.64%.

In other news, insider Anne MacDonald bought 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,504 ($19.40) per share, with a total value of £22,830.72 ($29,451.39).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

