Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $269.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $272.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

ESS opened at $246.28 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $270.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 35.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

