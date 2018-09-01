Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $146.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of RCL opened at $122.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 66,404 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

