Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Atento SA (ATTO)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.50% of Atento worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Atento during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atento by 497.7% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atento during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

ATTO opened at $7.20 on Friday. Atento SA has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Atento had a positive return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that Atento SA will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Atento from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atento in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atento presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

