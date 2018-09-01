Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in SunOpta, Inc. (STKL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,540 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $7,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,666,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,478 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 13.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,019,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STKL. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.