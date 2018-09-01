Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,441.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $300,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $302,000. Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $343,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Hovde Group set a $80.00 target price on Independent Bank Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.56 per share, with a total value of $685,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,617.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.22. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

