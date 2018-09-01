RPC Group’s (RPC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of RPC Group (LON:RPC) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.54) price target on the stock.

RPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt cut their target price on RPC Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.12) to GBX 1,230 ($15.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,120 ($14.45).

RPC stock opened at GBX 714.20 ($9.21) on Wednesday. RPC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 714.50 ($9.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,032 ($13.31).

RPC Group (LON:RPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported GBX 72 ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 71.20 ($0.92) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). RPC Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) per share. This is a boost from RPC Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat sold 48,459 shares of RPC Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 764 ($9.86), for a total transaction of £370,226.76 ($477,588.70). Also, insider Simon Kesterton sold 13,026 shares of RPC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 697 ($8.99), for a total transaction of £90,791.22 ($117,119.74).

RPC Group Company Profile

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment designs plastic packaging for end markets, including the food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare markets; and designs and manufactures other plastic products, such as containers for surface coatings comprising paint pots and vaping accessories.

