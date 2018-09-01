RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $261,000 Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 145.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Biogen by 112.2% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Biogen by 8.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 29.5% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price target on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $354.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Biogen to $483.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.50.

BIIB opened at $353.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

