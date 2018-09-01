RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Short Interest Update

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,485,169 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the July 31st total of 5,078,667 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,365,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other RR Donnelley & Sons news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien purchased 20,000 shares of RR Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of RRD stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. RR Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

