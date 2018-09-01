RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.59 ($82.09).

EBR:RTL opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Friday. RTL Group S.A. has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group S.A. (EPA)

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

