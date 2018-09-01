RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (RTL) PT Set at €67.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a €73.50 ($85.47) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. equinet set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on RTL Group S.A. (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group S.A. (EPA) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.59 ($82.09).

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EPA) stock opened at €69.20 ($80.47) on Wednesday. RTL Group S.A. has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($88.40).

RTL Group S.A. (EPA) Company Profile

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, FremantleMedia, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. Its television channels comprise RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

