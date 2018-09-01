Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (RUSHB) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.58% of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th.

About Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class B

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

