Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.99 Million Holdings in Team, Inc. (TISI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599,855 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Team were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,421,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after buying an additional 229,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,476,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after buying an additional 104,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 55,149 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TISI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Team from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Team presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Team stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $343.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. analysts anticipate that Team, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services.

