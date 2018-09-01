Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Flowers Foods worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

