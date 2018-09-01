Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Integrated Device Technology worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDTI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,021,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,274,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 1,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,117,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,630 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 2,625.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 918,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 884,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 869,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 534,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDTI shares. TheStreet upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $37.00 target price on Integrated Device Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,809.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $575,734.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,723,610.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,363 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,327. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDTI opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

