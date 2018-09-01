SagaCoin (SAGA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $923.00

SagaCoin (CURRENCY:SAGA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. SagaCoin has a total market cap of $245,000.00 and approximately $923.00 worth of SagaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SagaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, SagaCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SagaCoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005026 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00019481 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00265660 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000492 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00072633 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004626 BTC.

SagaCoin Coin Profile

SagaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. SagaCoin’s total supply is 7,146,986 coins and its circulating supply is 5,046,986 coins. SagaCoin’s official website is sagacoin.net. SagaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Saga_Coin.

SagaCoin Coin Trading

SagaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SagaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SagaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SagaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SagaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SagaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.