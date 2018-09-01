SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE opened at $164.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 2.88. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.