Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Stake Decreased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.43% of Sally Beauty worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 393.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $273,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at $979,539.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,873,429.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.40 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.