Savara (SVRA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital began coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Savara in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $11.76 on Friday. Savara has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of -0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $33,199.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $31,946.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,101.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $569,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

