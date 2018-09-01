Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $408,126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 79,022 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $24.92 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

