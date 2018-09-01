Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 10,972 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,987,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,893,000 after buying an additional 464,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2,993.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,059,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,688,000 after buying an additional 5,863,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,960,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 818,727 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $109,951,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PulteGroup by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,663,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,039,931 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $27.95 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

