Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,315 Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,375,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 38,071 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,342,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,137 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $101,477.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,845.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,377 shares of company stock worth $2,487,830. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWR opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

