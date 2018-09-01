Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Meristem LLP

Meristem LLP trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Meristem LLP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Schlumberger by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 190,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,983 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,722,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $63.16 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.