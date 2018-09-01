Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Stake Boosted by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 277.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,150 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 190,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 37,983 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,722,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,488,000 after buying an additional 1,947,273 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Schlumberger from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

