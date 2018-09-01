Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 437,641 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,641 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $37,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5,367.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $1,427,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $356,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In related news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman sold 55,576 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $3,195,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $503,064.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 522,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,241,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,447 in the last three months. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLF opened at $56.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.73. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 140.85% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

