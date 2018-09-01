Sealed Air Corp (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 21st

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of SEE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 1,308,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,570. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $132,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.65 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock worth $262,654. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

