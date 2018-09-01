Sears (SHLD) Price Target Cut to $1.23 by Analysts at S&P Equity Research

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) had its price target cut by S&P Equity Research from $1.45 to $1.23 in a report issued on Friday.

SHLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Sears from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a negative rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sears in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sears from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLD opened at $1.34 on Friday. Sears has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.74.

Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 209,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $232,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,800 shares of company stock valued at $616,458. Corporate insiders own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sears by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 1,393,119 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sears by 608.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 845,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 726,231 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sears during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sears by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,179,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 387,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sears during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

