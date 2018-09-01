Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $240,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 387.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 95.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. research analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 24.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTB. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

