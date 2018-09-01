Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $397,000 Position in J2 Global Inc (JCOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $70.27 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $287.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on J2 Global to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on J2 Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

In related news, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $88,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $263,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,942.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,597 over the last 90 days. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Digital Media. The Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

