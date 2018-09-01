Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 437.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Coupa Software worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.48 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $71.71 on Friday. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -94.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, SVP Ravi Thakur sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $31,423.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,335.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $47,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,200 shares of company stock worth $23,036,851 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.