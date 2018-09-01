Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Box Inc (BOX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,455,000 after buying an additional 1,086,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BOX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,204,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,508,000 after buying an additional 268,982 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BOX by 9,171.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,280,000 after buying an additional 1,602,021 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,242,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 395,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,210,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $13,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Krausz sold 14,284 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $359,385.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,081 shares in the company, valued at $228,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,284 shares of company stock worth $37,576,135 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $24.56 on Friday. Box Inc has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 513.02%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Box Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

