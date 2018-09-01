Select Bancorp (SLCT) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Select Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.5836008958279 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

SLCT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 30,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,912. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.18. Select Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 8.96%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Jeffries purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

