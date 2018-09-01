Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,838 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $238,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,000,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,003,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Romberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,575.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,912 in the last ninety days. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates acute care hospitals (LTCHs), inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational medicine centers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Long Term Acute Care, Inpatient Rehabilitation, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.