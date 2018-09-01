Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selecta Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 150.84% and a negative net margin of 31,556.04%. equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

