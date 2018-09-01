SenesTech (SNES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SenesTech, Inc. developed technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The Company’s fertility control product candidate, ContraPest(R), will be marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. SenesTech, Inc. is based in Flagstaff, Arizona. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.88 on Thursday. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 13,362.22% and a negative return on equity of 214.75%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SenesTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 794,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

