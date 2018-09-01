Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Shares of A opened at $67.54 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

