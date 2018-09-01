Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,954 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 47,073 shares during the period. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,717,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,181 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.24.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

